Man dies after water rescue in Panama City Beach

Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents...
Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents himself.(MGN ONLINE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has died after attempting a water rescue at the Tidewater Condominiums, according to Panama City Beach Police.

On Sunday afternoon, officers arrived on the scene where Panama City Beach Safety was actively involved in a rescue operation. One of the victims, 47-year-old Christopher Pierce from Georgia, had tried to rescue his daughter from a rip current.

Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents himself.

Life-saving procedures were administered, and Pierce was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

At the time, officials say conditions were severe, with single red flags warning of extreme water hazards.

PCB officials urge the public to listen to the warnings and be aware of the dangers.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports 9 people were out of one house on Friday.
BCSO: Nine arrested in Callaway
More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
A woman is reportedly in critical condition after she nearly drowned in the gulf Saturday...
SWFD: Woman in critical condition after near-drowning incident
The houseboat was one of a few boats that reportedly capsized due to the storms and choppy...
VIDEO: Four rescued after boat capsized in Panama City Marina
Reports of severe weather and a possible tornado have been spotted in Walton County.
Possible tornado spotted in Walton County, severe storms

Latest News

FWC went out and got the 9 adults and 1 child on the pontoon boat in distress in the middle of...
FWC responds to multiple water rescues over the weekend
The Bay Point Bill Fish Open is getting ready for its highly anticipated return.
The Bay Point Bill Fish Open Returns
The Bay Point Bill Fish Open Returns
Storm Coverage compilation