Nutcracker Ballet coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The non-profit Panama City Ballet Inc. is bringing the production of the Nutcracker back to Panama City.

The Executive Director said there have been productions of it in the past, but this ballet will be an all-local production.

Auditions for the Nutcracker will be on August 13th at Tonies Dance Workshop, located at 2342 Stanford Rd. in Panama City.

It will be $35 to audition, ages 5 and up are welcome.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.