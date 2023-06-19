Possible tornado spotted in Walton County, severe storms

Take a look at some of the footage viewers have sent in of storms around the Walton County area.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of severe storms and a possible tornado have been reported in Walton County. The tornado has been spotted near the Sandestin and Miramar Beach areas.

We’ve already received numerous footage around the area. Officials are urging you to use caution.

Be sure to stay tuned to NewsChannel 7 as we track the storm.

If you have any photos/videos you’d like to share, you can upload them here.

