Possible tornado spotted in Walton County, severe storms
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of severe storms and a possible tornado have been reported in Walton County. The tornado has been spotted near the Sandestin and Miramar Beach areas.
We’ve already received numerous footage around the area. Officials are urging you to use caution.
