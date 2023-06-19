Storms return to NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite and radar this morning with showers and storms across Alabama to our north. Some will slip down into the Panhandle as the morning unfolds. As the day warms, we’ll wind up with quite a bit of storms across NWFL today. Storms will have potential for bringing damaging winds, heavy rains, and frequent lightning with today’s round. Heavy rains in today’s storms may bring potential for flash flooding. Go ahead and pack the umbrella.

Dress comfortably as well. We’re starting out very warm and humid with temperatures near 80 on the coast to the low 70s inland. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s with feels like temperatures near 90 outside of any storms.

Our unsettled pattern remains as a new frontal system replaces the old front from last week. Our atmosphere is in a blocking pattern, meaning we’re not seeing troughs and ridges in the upper atmosphere progress west to east like they normally do. Instead, a troughing pattern across the Southeast remains in place fostering stormy skies. This will return our thunderstorm chances into the likely range for most of the week ahead.

Repeated rounds of storms and heavy rains this week will further exacerbate flooding concerns. A general 3-7″ of rain can be expected this week, with potential for pockets of higher amounts for areas where storms are more persistent.

Bottom Line...

For today, Cloudy skies with thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds are our main concerns. Highs today are in the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has likely thunderstorms almost daily this week which may lead to flood concerns in prone areas.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.