Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More severe storms swept across the panhandle today as we had a slight chance of severe weather. The slight chance continues into Monday with 80% chance of rain mostly in the afternoon hours. A marginal risk is in place for Tuesday with showers and storms possible every day this week. High temperatures continue to be in the upper 80′s with dew points in the low to mid 70′s. this will make our air to feel very sticky and the heat indices to be in the 90′s. Overnight lows will keep to the low to mid 70′s as well.

