Teen arrested after shooting at a Juneteenth festival in North Carolina

When officers arrived to the scene they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
By Zach Prelutsky and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A teenager was arrested after a shooting at the Juneteenth Festival in Asheville, North Carolina, WHNS reports.

Asheville Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Court Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other remains in critical condition.

Authorities say they were able to find two suspects nearby and take them into custody before clearing one of those suspects.

A 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, is facing two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers recovered a 9mm pistol and other physical evidence in the park.

The second day of the festival was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday but was canceled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports 9 people were out of one house on Friday.
BCSO: Nine arrested in Callaway
More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
A woman is reportedly in critical condition after she nearly drowned in the gulf Saturday...
SWFD: Woman in critical condition after near-drowning incident
The houseboat was one of a few boats that reportedly capsized due to the storms and choppy...
VIDEO: Four rescued after boat capsized in Panama City Marina
Members of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety crackdown on beachgoers during double...
Beach Safety double red flag crackdown

Latest News

The Bay Point Bill Fish Open Returns
Storm Coverage compilation
Reports of severe weather and a possible tornado have been spotted in Walton County.
Possible tornado spotted in Walton County, severe storms
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed