U.S. Coast Guard promoting boating safety in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is working to help keep boaters safe while out on the water.

Saturday, members of the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary division were at Grady Brown Park checking boats that came by, making sure they met all safety requirements- for free. The members said they check for things such as up-to-date or expired equipment, the operator qualifications, and proper registration.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Division Commander Doug Ritchie said there are many little things people may not realize is a violation on their boat or watercraft, so it’s important to get your boat checked regularly.

”All of the items that we check are federal rules, for any vessel,” Ritchie said. “We also check for state and local rules on your vessel. We look at all the equipment, we look at the operator, we look at the life jackets. We look at the ability to signal in times of distress. It means the difference of being safe on the water and being unsafe on the water.”

Another way the agency is encouraging safety on the water is offering free-to-use life jackets at the park. In May, Walton County Commissioner’s approved for the “Borrow and Return” station to be put at Grady Brown Park. The grant for the station and the jackets were provided by the Sea Tow Foundation to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

The life jackets can be used by anyone, as long as they are returned when the users are done and out of the water.

Ritchie said they hope providing the life jackets will help save lives and keep boaters safe.

”Probably the single most important thing you can do is wear your life jacket,” Ritchie said. “In recent information, 80% of the fatalities in recreational boating was due to drowning. And over 80% of those drownings were due to the fact that the person or the victim was not wearing a life preserver.”

He added that the sizes available range from infant to extra-large adult. He said he wants to remind people that children younger than six, especially infants, have to be wearing life jackets while out of on the water. He said infant sized life jackets can be hard to find, so he hopes they will be utilized.

