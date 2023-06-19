U.S. Coast Guard promoting boating safety in Walton County

By Claire Jones
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is working to help keep boaters safe while out on the water.

Saturday, members of the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary division were at Grady Brown Park checking boats that came by, making sure they met all safety requirements- for free. The members said they check for things such as up-to-date or expired equipment, the operator qualifications, and proper registration.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Division Commander Doug Ritchie said there are many little things people may not realize is a violation on their boat or watercraft, so it’s important to get your boat checked regularly.

”All of the items that we check are federal rules, for any vessel,” Ritchie said. “We also check for state and local rules on your vessel. We look at all the equipment, we look at the operator, we look at the life jackets. We look at the ability to signal in times of distress. It means the difference of being safe on the water and being unsafe on the water.”

Another way the agency is encouraging safety on the water is offering free-to-use life jackets at the park. In May, Walton County Commissioner’s approved for the “Borrow and Return” station to be put at Grady Brown Park. The grant for the station and the jackets were provided by the Sea Tow Foundation to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

The life jackets can be used by anyone, as long as they are returned when the users are done and out of the water.

Ritchie said they hope providing the life jackets will help save lives and keep boaters safe.

”Probably the single most important thing you can do is wear your life jacket,” Ritchie said. “In recent information, 80% of the fatalities in recreational boating was due to drowning. And over 80% of those drownings were due to the fact that the person or the victim was not wearing a life preserver.”

He added that the sizes available range from infant to extra-large adult. He said he wants to remind people that children younger than six, especially infants, have to be wearing life jackets while out of on the water. He said infant sized life jackets can be hard to find, so he hopes they will be utilized.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports 9 people were out of one house on Friday.
BCSO: Nine arrested in Callaway
More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Father and son arrested on meth charges
The houseboat was one of a few boats that reportedly capsized due to the storms and choppy...
VIDEO: Four rescued after boat capsized in Panama City Marina
Members of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety crackdown on beachgoers during double...
Beach Safety double red flag crackdown

Latest News

Local organization helping keep our beaches clean
Between providing free-to-use life jackets, and checking boats are fully ready to head out on...
U.S. Coast Guard promoting boating safety in Walton County
Temps in the upper 80's and storms continue.
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast