National Mosquito Control Awareness Week with Beach Mosquito Control District

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, and what better way to learn and appreciate all that goes into controlling those annoying pests than by getting up close and personal?

While these insects are irritating, learning how to maintain or control the population is a pretty cool process.

Whether it is inspecting them in the lab, checking out the helicopter, or even studying which products work best against their bite, the work against mosquitos is never done.

At Beach Mosquito Control District located in Panama City Beach, their mission is to protect public health, safety, and welfare by using science-based, environmentally sensitive, and integrated mosquito control techniques.

If a mosquito problem persists in your area, you can check out all treatment schedules or enter a service request here.

Beach Mosquito Control District recently celebrated 70 years of dedicated business.

An Independent Special Taxing District, it is governed by a board of 3 commissioners that are elected by the voters in the District.

The District is dedicated to the control of disease-bearing arthropods and nuisance insects for the betterment, comfort, health, welfare and prosperity of district inhabitants.

To learn more about Mosquito Education visit their webpage here.

