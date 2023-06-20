Check out these viewer photos of the tornado Monday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Monday was another active weather day in the Panhandle, with several severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado warnings, and reports of a tornado on the ground near Sandestin.

Just after 11 a.m. CDT, the National Weather Service forecast office in Tallahassee issued a Tornado Warning for South Walton County, including Miramar Beach FL, Freeport Fl, and Portland FL. The initial warning was for a radar-indicated tornado, with a pronounced velocity couplet visible on the radar alongside a textbook “hook-echo” (pictured below) depicted on radar reflectivity imaging.

June 19th hook echo (wjhg)

Shortly after, images began flooding social media showing a funnel cloud and possible tornado on the ground near Sandestin. The National Weather Service hasn’t yet visited the area to confirm if a tornado touched down or determine its strength.

Check out the gallery of viewer-submitted photos and videos from this incredible weather event!

