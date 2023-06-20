Double Red Flag rescues and citations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As rip currents tear through the Gulf of Mexico double red flags continue to soar on Bay County Beaches.

The flag warning means the beach is closed to swimmers due to high hazards including rip currents, but despite warnings, many people are ignoring the dangers and choosing to go in any way.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office West District Commander David Baldwin says those actions are putting more pressure on law enforcement officials and costing some beachgoers their lives.

“Unfortunately, some people don’t listen to that danger warning, and they come all the way down on vacation and they want to go to the Gulf of Mexico,” Baldwin said. “They paid a lot of money for their condominiums, and they’ll be darned if they don’t go into that water and unfortunately, it’ll take your life if you’re not used to those conditions.”

According to Panama City Beach officials there were about 30 rescues last week and more than 15 tickets were issued to individuals who went out in the water despite warnings.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say they made 75 contacts, responded to 10 drowning calls and even issued several citations of their own to deter rulebreakers.

“We have tried every piece of technology. It will alert you on your phone if you’re on the beach that it’s double red flags and the water is closed. We use social media, we have a plane that flies with a big banner on it that says stay out of the water the water is closed, so we’ve tried every angle we can,” said the West District Commander. “Just over the weekend, we’ve issued at least 24 civil citations for those infractions of going into the gulf under double red flags.”

The measures are a part of the agencies’ efforts to keep beachgoers safe.

A fine for violating double red flags warning starts at $500. Repeat offenders will face arrest.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.