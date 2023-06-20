Drier and calmer weather arrives Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We made it through Monday!

It was an active day across the Panhandle with several severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado warnings, and even a possible tornado in Sandestin. Thankfully, the damage was minimal today considering what happened, and now we’re heading into a transitional phase between weather patterns.

Quiet conditions are settling in overnight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and lows falling into the upper 60s inland to low 70s at the coast. Keep an eye out for a few showers to develop just before sunrise, with the best chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder down along the forgotten coast. A bit further east, a few overnight storms may turn strong to severe in the Florida Big Bend region.

As you head out the door tomorrow, clearing skies will allow for a stretch of mostly sunny conditions through lunchtime. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to develop for the afternoon hours, with highs soaring back into the upper 80s and perhaps 90 in a few spots inland. Thanks to the moisture content of the air, the heat index - or feels-like temperature - will sit in the low 90s for all in Northwest Florida.

A few isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers will pop up after 2 pm, with a chance that a handful of these storms could be on the stronger side. As of 11 pm CDT on Monday, all of the Panhandle is engulfed within a Marginal (Level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather, with damaging straight-line winds, small hail, and frequent lightning all being possible in the stronger storms.

A blocking pattern will drive a cutoff low overtop of the Southeastern United States Wednesday through the first half of the weekend, which will drive up the chance of rain each day. Thursday and Friday have the potential to approach washout weather, with most of the Panhandle receiving an additional 2-4 inches of rainfall by the time the week is done.

Looking ahead to Sunday and next week, we’ll finally start to push this low away, with a large ridge sliding east to take its place. This should develop somewhat drier and warmer conditions across the Panhandle, although a few afternoon showers will remain possible. There’s light at the end of the tunnel folks!

