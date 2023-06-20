Fort Walton Beach firefighters save museum after lightning strike

Fire officials say the smoke came from one of the HVAC motors.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local museum is safe after Fort Walton firefighters responded to smoke in the building.

On Sunday evening, the Emerald Coast Science Center was struck by lightning during the severe storms over the weekend.

Staff says the building was filled with smoke, and Fort Walton Beach Fire Department arrived on the scene to survey the area.

Fire officials were able to determine several spots that were impacted: old telephone lines, a wireline outside the building, and one of the center’s HVAC motors.

FWBFD determined that the motor was the cause of the smoke.

The center’s staff said their animals were safe, and no exhibits were harmed.

