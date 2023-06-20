GCSC surgical services program application deadline extended

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gulf Coast State College is working on adding more surgical technologists to the medical field.

“We actually have two programs we have a surgical technology program and a surgical first assistant program. Both programs are associate degree programs. The surgical technology program is 17 months in length excluding the general education requirements. The surgical assisting program is 22 months in length excluding the general education requirements,” Shannon Smith, coordinator for surgical services said.

According to Smith, there is a nationwide shortage of surgical technologists.

“So the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that it is growing at a faster rate than a lot of other health care professions right now. There is a lot that you can do with the degree you can work at the hospital, you can work in an outpatient surgery center you can get into research and development you can get into sales representatives types positions. So there is a lot you can do with both degrees,” Smith said.

Those in the program told NewsChannel 7 they are grateful for the experience, especially with the hands-on lab opportunities.

“So having us do the hands-on experience in the lab makes us prepared for the things that we are actually going to see. The surgeons are going to know, the techs are going to know, and your pre-op nurses are going to know. They are going to see it. So just going into the OR and you just go ahead and jump in it makes the world of a difference,” Brein Curry, class president of the surgical services program said.

Curry said that he was inspired to apply for the program after binge-watching medical shows during the pandemic.

“I binge-watched a bunch of surgical shows like Grey’s Anatomy and New Amsterdam. But the fact that I get to help people. Cause I felt so powerless during the pandemic and I can’t help people out. I just didn’t know what to do. I had a friend graduate a couple of years ago and he’s loving it. So I looked into it did some research did my homework here I am,” Curry said.

Curry tells NewsChannel 7 that one day he hopes to not only help those in Florida, but people all over the United States.

“My goal is to become a first assistant and then later on down the road I want to actually have my own team and travel,” Curry said.

If you are interested in getting into the program yourself, you have until June 30th to apply. Smith said the program will start in August.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.