Gulf Coast hosting boys hoops camp this week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Harrison Field House on the campus of Gulf Coast College is teeming with bouncing basketballs this week. Coach Phil Gaffney and his staff hosting some 75 youngsters for three days this week for a boys youth basketball camp.

The kids between the ages of 7 and 14, from all around our area. The camp days running from nine until noon. Gaffney getting help from not only his staff but some other folks like a former player and current G.C. women’s assistant. The mission not all that complicated, and it starts with a basic premise, says the coach! “Well the number one thing is, basketball camp is fun.” coach Gaffney told me in between drills Monday morning. “So when you come to camp we want you to have fun. We want you to enjoy the sport, it’s a fun sport to play, it’s an exciting sport to play. And it’s fun to get better. So want to teach the fundamentals of passing, shooting, dribbling, defense, so that they have fun, they get better at it. And they see that when they get better that the game just goes along, it’s much more fun to play. So hopefully we’re having and hopefully we’re getting better.”

And coach is serious when he talks about the players getting better over these three days.

”Well it is the fundamentals. Obviously everybody wants to be able to shoot, play defense, handle the basketball. Every day we’ll do station work, right now we’re doing station work. And you’ll see it a each basket. Rebounding, ball handling, offensive post play, offensive guard play, all the basic fundamentals are being handled. So that when they come here whether they’re a big or they’re a guard, they’re getting a chance to play inside, play outside, learn the basic fundamentals of the game.”

