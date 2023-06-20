Panama City Metro makes top ten list for fastest growing cities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City comes in at number nine On the list of fastest-growing metro areas.

That news doesn’t surprise one family who just relocated to the area.

“Panama City Beach is one of the places where we like to visit so why not live where you like to vacation,” said Josh Taylor, a new resident.

Josh Taylor and his family made the move just two weeks ago.

“We have the opportunity to live where we want to, I own my own business and work from home,’ said Taylor.

He says they see the growth happening here and want to be a part of it.

“Panama City Beach is still a place where we are close to family, and we can still drive to family,” said Taylor. “We wanted to be a part of what is happening in Florida and be close to the water.”

A local realtor says they have sold around 600 houses in the past month in Bay County.

Karen Smith with Beachy Beach Real Estate says in recent months they have sold around 1500 homes in the area.

“The thing is our people are so friendly when they come here, they feel like they’re going home,” said Karen Smith, owner and broker of Beachy Beach Real Estate.

Smith says even with prices on everything rising, this area is still more affordable than other parts of Florida.

“We still have a lot of land available to us compared to other places,” said Smith. “We have all the elements of a place you want to visit but a place you never want to leave.”

As for the new family on the block, they are just excited to make this their permanent address.

“Panama City Beach is one of the places we looked at because there’s a lot of amenities,” said Taylor. “We have a son who is very active. we like to do things, we like to go out to eat, play, we like to have fun Panama City Beach has a ton of things for families to do.”

