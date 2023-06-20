Quieter skies today to stormy skies again tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We’re off to a mostly sunny sky today. But we won’t be completely rain free. Daytime heating may return a few storms along and north of Hwy20 later this afternoon or just a more typical June day.

It’s a very warm and humid start with most getting going in the low 70s inland to mid to upper 70s on the coast. Plenty of sunshine will lead us to heating up quite a bit. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland with a heat index for all near 100.

A few spotty showers or storms will develop around 2 or 3pm inland to help and cool off a few inland communities. But overall, we’ll notice a much drier day.

Storms do return in abundance for Wednesday and Thursday before waning into the weekend as we finally shift out of this pattern. After yesterday’s 1-3″ of rain for most, we’re still looking at the potential for 2-5 more inches of rain this week. Some isolated pockets of higher amounts are possible if storms that develop Wednesday and Thursday train over the same location. Flash Flooding may become an issue for areas prone to flooding.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a chance for rain before 9am and after 2 or 3pm. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland with a heat index around 100. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms likely ahead for the midweek.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.