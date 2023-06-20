Tornado confirmed in Walton County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Experts have determined an EF 1 tornado had passed through South Walton County on Monday, according to Walton County Emergency Management.

National Weather Service Tallahassee conducted a tornado damage assessment in affected areas of Walton County, confirming Monday’s severe weather with wind speeds of approximately 105 mph as a cyclone.

NWS officials say the tornado formed over Choctawhatchee Bay and made landfall in the Sandestin neighborhood at approximately 11:16 a.m.

The tornado moved west to east, the path stretching for over a mile.

The worst damage was reported along Laurel Way and Raven’s Run in the Laurel Grove neighborhood of Sandestin.

The tornado then lifted east of Mack Bayou Drive.

Welfare checks were conducted by South Walton Fire District and Walton County Sheriff’s Office throughout the area.

A total of five houses were impacted with minor damage, and several properties had broken fences, heavy vegetation, and various debris.

Officials are asking residents affected by the Sandestin Tornado to complete a damage reporting survey here. You can also contact emergency management officials at wcem@waltoncountyem.org

