VIDEO: Man chased down by deputies after refusing to get out of Gulf

Double red flags prohibit swimming in water
A local man allegedly refused to get out of the Gulf during double red flags.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
From a video shared by Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Garrison Creamer ran from deputies with a boogie board in hand in Panama City Beach at Beach Access 85.

Officials say he made a run for it after refusing deputies’ calls to get out of the water for 25 minutes.

Deputies say they first alerted Creamer with the public alert system and even had a BCSO helicopter hover over him.

When Creamer reportedly came back to shore, deputies were able to quickly catch him and arrest him.

Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a double red flag ordinance.

He was taken to Bay County Jail.

