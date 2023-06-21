Alito accused of ethics violation by not reporting flight aboard billionaire’s private jet

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A ProPublica investigative piece accuses Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito of an ethics impropriety in 2008.

It said he rode on the private jet of billionaire Paul Singer to a luxury fishing trip.

ProPublica said Alito didn’t report the vacation, and Singer’s hedge fund later came before the court at least 10 times.

Alito’s response is in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that actually came out before the investigative piece.

He said he was just filling an empty seat on the jet, so he thought his travel wouldn’t cost Singer extra.

Alito said he stayed at a lodge for free but didn’t believe he had to report that at the time.

The justice wrote that he’s barely spoken with Singer over the years.

According to ProPublica, the billionaire’s spokesperson said the two never discussed Singer’s business interests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
A man is in custody after deputies say he attempted to break into a farm’s property.
Man arrested for attempted burglary
Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents...
Man dies after water rescue in Panama City Beach
More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
top 10 in pc fastest growing
Panama City Metro makes top ten list for fastest growing cities

Latest News

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says
Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the...
Antlers and fancy dress: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for summer solstice
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
Panama City Police tells us traffic in that area is being diverted. If your morning commute...
Downed powerlines in Panama City caused by crash
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says