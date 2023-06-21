Arc of the Bay receives funding for new housing

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arc of the Bay will soon be adding housing for their special needs clients.

Tuesday’s meeting, Bay County commissioners approved the funding for these new homes. 360,000 will go toward constructing a six-unit group home.

Arc of the Bay is a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities. The center is designed to help assist individuals to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible.

“Arc of the Bay came forward with a proposal for a 6-unit development with a community area for their clients as they refer to them which are special needs people and high functioning for them to be able to have an independent lifestyle,” said Douglas Moore, Bay County commissioner.

There is no timeline for when construction will begin and where the houses will go.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.