Bay County could potentially see an increase in millage rate

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County could potentially see a millage rate increase.

County officials say they have to present a draft budget to the board in July. They’ll ask commissioners to increase the county’s working millage by one point two-five mills.

They say it’s needed with inflation and increases in the price of insurance. The county manager says they will be facing a few things next year.

Including an increase to the Florida Retirement System and increasing county workers’ minimum wage from 12 to 15 dollars.

”Internally we have looked at the numbers of positions open and not filled I have implemented a hiring freeze for the remainder of the year,” said Robert Majka, Bay County manager. “There are some capital projects that have not been started or not under contract I have frozen those as well. We are going to try to do what we can for their remainder of the budget year to save funds that we can put to solving this problem next year.”

Right now, as it stands, the county manager says they will be down around 8 million dollars next year.

If this gets passed by the board it will go into effect in October.

