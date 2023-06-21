Downed powerlines in Panama City caused by crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Watch for downed power lines at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Drake Avenue caused by a traffic accident. We don’t know if anyone involved was injured.

Panama City Police tells us traffic in that area is being diverted. If your morning commute takes you in that direction plan an alternate route. Florida Power and Light will be making repairs to a broken power pole and the downed lines.

