Downed powerlines in Panama City caused by crash

Panama City Police tells us traffic in that area is being diverted. If your morning commute...
Panama City Police tells us traffic in that area is being diverted. If your morning commute takes you in that direction plan an alternate route. Florida Power and Light will be making repairs to a broken power pole and the downed lines.(Arizona's Family)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Watch for downed power lines at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Drake Avenue caused by a traffic accident. We don’t know if anyone involved was injured.

Panama City Police tells us traffic in that area is being diverted. If your morning commute takes you in that direction plan an alternate route. Florida Power and Light will be making repairs to a broken power pole and the downed lines.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
A man is in custody after deputies say he attempted to break into a farm’s property.
Man arrested for attempted burglary
Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents...
Man dies after water rescue in Panama City Beach
More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
top 10 in pc fastest growing
Panama City Metro makes top ten list for fastest growing cities

Latest News

tdc bed tax not increased
Tourist Development Council bed tax increase tabled
After meeting for nearly three hours the decision on whether Panama City’s fire assessment...
No decision made following Panama City fire assessment workshop
Man Arrested Refusing To Leave Water
It’s been one year since a large house party took place at a home in Watercolor, with more than...
Case closed for Watercolor house party, no arrests made