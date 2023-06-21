Gulf World Marine Institute helping sea turtles across the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf World Marine Institute says they are dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing mammals and sea turtles in the Florida Panhandle.

The non-profit tells NewsChannel 7 that any issues sea turtles might come in contact with they can treat at the facility in Panama City Beach.

Experts say that sea turtles are very important to the environment.

“Basically if they are doing well, it means the environment is doing well as well. If something happens with the sea turtle population, it means we need to look deeper and find out if there is an underlying problem in the ecosystem. So that is one reason they are also just a really unique group of species that deserve our protection,” Lauren Albrittain, with Gulf World Marine Institute said.

On the topic of protecting sea turtles, it is nesting season. So if you happen to see any sea turtle nests on the beach leave them alone.

”Panama City Beach Turtle Watch is your go-to resource around here for any nesting information and active numbers of how many nests we have. But basically, if it is there go ahead and leave it alone. If you see a female sea turtle coming up onto the beach to nest do not disturb her use red lights instead of white and call the nonemergency beach police number that will actually get in touch with Panama City Beach Turtle Watch,” Albrittain said.

For more information about the non-profit click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.