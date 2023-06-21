Gulf World Marine Institute helping sea turtles across the Panhandle

Gulf World Marine Institute is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing mammals and sea turtles in the Florida Panhandle.
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf World Marine Institute says they are dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing mammals and sea turtles in the Florida Panhandle.

The non-profit tells NewsChannel 7 that any issues sea turtles might come in contact with they can treat at the facility in Panama City Beach.

Experts say that sea turtles are very important to the environment.

“Basically if they are doing well, it means the environment is doing well as well. If something happens with the sea turtle population, it means we need to look deeper and find out if there is an underlying problem in the ecosystem. So that is one reason they are also just a really unique group of species that deserve our protection,” Lauren Albrittain, with Gulf World Marine Institute said.

On the topic of protecting sea turtles, it is nesting season. So if you happen to see any sea turtle nests on the beach leave them alone.

”Panama City Beach Turtle Watch is your go-to resource around here for any nesting information and active numbers of how many nests we have. But basically, if it is there go ahead and leave it alone. If you see a female sea turtle coming up onto the beach to nest do not disturb her use red lights instead of white and call the nonemergency beach police number that will actually get in touch with Panama City Beach Turtle Watch,” Albrittain said.

For more information about the non-profit click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents...
Man dies after water rescue in Panama City Beach
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports 9 people were out of one house on Friday.
BCSO: Nine arrested in Callaway
More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
A man is in custody after deputies say he attempted to break into a farm’s property.
Man arrested for attempted burglary
Reports of severe weather and a possible tornado have been spotted in Walton County.
Possible tornado spotted in Walton County, severe storms

Latest News

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
bay county potential increase in millage rate
Bay County could potentially see an increase in millage rate
Man flees deputies after refusing to get out of Gulf
TDC bed tax increase voted down