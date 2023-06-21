Italian street food is making a debut in Destin

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Destin, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a first of its kind restaurant in the area, Chefs Elisabetta and Massimo Tundo are bringing Italian street food to the Panhandle. The chefs are excited to bring their Italian heritage to the table with ingredients imported from Italy.

Oro Italian Street Food opens in Destin Commons on Thursday. It’s located inside the City Food Hall.

NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster talked with the couple to find out what they are offering on their menu.

