Italian street food is making a debut in Destin

Destin, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a first of its kind restaurant in the area, Chefs Elisabetta and Massimo Tundo are bringing Italian street food to the Panhandle. The chefs are excited to bring their Italian heritage to the table with ingredients imported from Italy.

Oro Italian Street Food opens in Destin Commons on Thursday. It’s located inside the City Food Hall.

NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster talked with the couple to find out what they are offering on their menu.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.