No decision made following Panama City fire assessment workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After meeting for nearly three hours the decision on whether Panama City’s fire assessment stays or goes is still in the air.

Panama City’s recently elected mayor, Mike Rohan, made the city’s fire assessment tax a major political issue in the election. Tuesday evening officials and the public met to discuss whether to get rid of it.

The public workshop took place at the Bay County Government Center. During the workshop residents voiced concerns including spending and the taxing of non-profits as it relates to the fire assessment, helps the city’s fire department by funding half of the annual budget and is paid by all property owners within Panama City city limits.

The workshop began with a presentation from fire officials, followed by public comments and then commissioners had a discussion. In the end, there was no final decision on the fate of the fire assessment.

Panama City Mayor Mike Rohan says despite no solid outcome following Tuesday’s workshop, city leaders are working on a plan.

“All five of us up on the podium are dedicated to trying to do something about the fire tax,” said Rohan. “In reality, I don’t think we’re going to be able to get rid of it but we’re going to be able to make some very good benefits, especially to the poor people in Panama City who have had a problem paying for this thing. These are people who don’t work, can’t work, they’re retired and they’re on a fixed income. I would like to get rid of it altogether, but it brings in six million dollars to the city and it’s six million dollars that we really can’t do without.”

City leaders will meet next week to discuss further options including a Homestead Exemption. They say they do not support any increase of any kind when it comes to the fire assessment. Officials say if no decision is made during next week’s meeting, then trim notices will be distributed.

