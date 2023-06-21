Northwest Florida Airport has big plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) in Panama City Beach is showing growth over the years to come.

On Wednesday, their board held a meeting to discuss future projects to come.

Airport officials say recent data has shown ECP showing growth in passenger foot traffic.

During their meeting, they discussed putting the finishing touches on their new parking lot. They have recently added 500 additional parking spaces.

Board members with the airport say this is important as ECP continues to grow.

“Parking is very important for this airport,” said Holly Melzer, Chairman of the ECP Board. “We are experiencing higher than average passenger activity. So, we want to make the experience for passengers as easy and seamless as possible. Right now, there are a lot of projects going on, so we are encouraging people to come a little bit early. Those projects will lead to better opportunities and more parking in the future.”

Some other projects mentioned during the meeting were the expansion of the terminal to the north and the building of a new holding room for luggage and bags.

The parking lot is expected to be completed by August of this year.

