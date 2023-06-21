Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good evening!

We enjoyed a brilliant day in the Panhandle today, with some much-needed sunshine, little rain, and high temperatures returning to near-normal for June. Tonight, quiet conditions around midnight will make way for the slow return of mostly cloudy skies. A few hours before sunrise, we may see the return of widely scattered rainfall across the Panhandle, with lows in the mid to low 70s. Despite a warm and humid start to Wednesday, temperatures will struggle to warm beyond the low to mid-80s, with more widespread rainfall developing through the midday hours. That sets us up for a rather grey and gloomy afternoon, with much of the Panhandle seeing an inch or two of rainfall. The highest amounts of rain will be east of HWY 231, despite a rather even distribution of storm coverage across Northwest Florida. By Thursday, the coverage of showers and storms may begin to decrease slightly, as the associated upper-level low starts to pull away toward the northeast. Dry air will begin to filter in for Friday, kickstarting a gradual decrease in rain chances over the weekend. Highs will gradually warm during this time, with mid to upper 80s on Friday, upper 80s Saturday, and highs surrounding the 90-degree mark on Sunday.

