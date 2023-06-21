Wear It Wednesday with Coastal Casuals & Shimmering Seas Jewelry

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer is here and Coastal Casuals & Shimmering Seas Jewelry are ready to style any and every look for the fun months ahead.

Bright colors and sparkling jewelry stole the show in this segment of Wear It Wednesday.

Owner, Laurie Olshefski, and Store Manager, Kylie Williamson, explored the perfect ways to pair the many different styles and options they offer to leave customers always looking and feeling their best.

