Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have some straggling storms in the Panhandle tonight were keeping our eyes on as we are still in a marginal risk for severe weather. Good news though, that risk is decreasing tomorrow and the next day to general thunderstorms. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and then filtering into Friday before a more summer like weekend in the Panhandle. High temperatures will continue to reach into the mid to upper 80′s with heat indices soaring into the 90′s.

