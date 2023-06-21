We’re back to an unsettled pattern through the midweek

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning on satellite and radar with a batch of mostly cloudy skies and a few thunderstorms already developing. We’ll see small batches of scattered showers or storms develop through the morning before 10am. However, bigger storms will develop into the midday and afternoon. Some storms may have gusty winds and hail today as our active pattern returns into the midweek. Reach for the umbrella today and dress comfortably.

We’re back in a sultry air mass after the front moved back over the southeast late in the day yesterday with those breezy onshore winds toward the days end. Highs today will only reach the mid 80s due to the scattered showers and storms passing through during the day. But with the increased moisture, it will still have a very warm and humid feel of the upper 80s near 90 outside of storms.

This unsettled pattern will continue into tonight and tomorrow before the pattern breaks down into the late week. We’ll get back to a more typical afternoon scattered storm chance by Friday and see those afternoon storms turn fewer and further between over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with periodic storms. Highs today only reach the mid 80s but feel more like 90. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled period through tonight and tomorrow with periodic storms.

