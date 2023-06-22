21st Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic Kicking off at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today marks the official beginning of the 21st Emerald Coast Blue Marlin, classic here at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The tournament boats converging here at Baytowne Marina and gearing up for three days of big-time sport fishing!

The teams loading up on fuel and other supplies, checking all the gear and keeping a close eye on the forecast in the Gulf of Mexico for the days ahead!

“I mean at the end of the day the first day is going to be a little bit bumpy. But you know compared to what we fished in the last couple of weekends, you know if it will lay out for us the second and third day, we will be happy with that you know”, All In Captain, Blake Bridges says.

Breathe Easy Captain, Patrickt Ivie remarks, “Yeah, we should be fine. It looks like it’s going to be a lot of a groundswell to me. You know it may be a little choppy the first day, but the weather looks fairly good. If we can dodge the thunderstorms and the lightning.”

“You know we had some storm lines come through. I have the best team ever, we put it back together really quickly, and I think this is going to be one of the best years yet”, exclaimed ECBC Director, Jason Draughn.

Many of the teams made it to Baytown Marina in the previous three days. The rest of the fleet arriving this morning and we spoke with some of the cruise about heading out to look for a big blue. One team feeling pretty good about the bike in the golf right now is all in a 62 foot Viking based in Orange Beach. It cast for $200,000 thousand dollars in Biloxi after catching and releasing four blues!

“I would say that in some areas it’s as strong as it’s ever been. Especially over here to the east, the Bates been insane. The numbers that they put up versus the time that they actually got to Fish last week and was pretty amazing. Because they spent a majority of their time running from thunderstorms. So I would say it’s pretty epic”, said Bridges.

“It’s been so much slow for us ever since the Louisiana Billfish classic, we wound up winning first place tag and release there with four fish. Biloxi was pretty slow for us. We were out for a one on blue marlin”, Ivie added.

Things get going with the official kick off party tonight at hotel Effie. The boats are scheduled to leave Baytown marina and head out of the Destin Pass Thursday around noon. With fishing Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the weigh-ins starting at 4 o’clock Friday and Saturday.

