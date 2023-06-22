‘40 goats in my yard’: Goats invade neighborhood, graze in yards after breaking off from herd

A herd of goats took over a Texas neighborhood while grazing at a nearby development. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Texas (WFAA) – A neighborhood in Texas is called Erwin Farms, but there usually aren’t any farm animals there.

However, last week was an exception when a herd of goats from a nearby development came looking for their next meal.

Residents said there was no stopping the goats.

Multiple house cameras from around the neighborhood caught the 40 goats that broke from a herd grazing nearby.

Garrett Piersall, a neighbor, said his family has lived in the community for four years.

“It gets a little wild around here every now and then,” he said. “We woke up and I said, ‘Marlon, you won’t believe what happened on the cove this morning. 40 goats were in my yard.’”

The goats are normally tasked with eating down vegetation and helping with the fire season. Instead, they ended up looking for food in the small community.

“I think they ate a little bit from everybody’s yard all the way around the circle,” Piersall said. “In fact, one of the guys was eating my tree. It was pretty wild.”

A few yards were picked clean, including Piersall’s bushes.

“It actually did us a favor because we were going to pull them probably this week or next anyways,” he said.

The goats were eventually reunited with the herd after the firm that employs the goats located them. That firm did not want to give a statement.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
A man is in custody after deputies say he attempted to break into a farm’s property.
Man arrested for attempted burglary
Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a...
VIDEO: Man chased down by deputies after refusing to get out of Gulf in PCB
Police say Pierce was able to rescue his daughter but was overcome by the strong currents...
Man dies after water rescue in Panama City Beach
More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two

Latest News

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Report...
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans plays during the AFC NFL championship...
Clark Haggans, longtime NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, dies at 46
FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference...
Aaron Rodgers talks about mental heath at a psychedelics conference
Officials in Texas say a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier died earlier this week while on the...
Postal worker collapses, dies while working during excessive heat warning