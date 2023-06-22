Bay County woman gets a special surprise for her 100th birthday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jewel Taylor turned 100 years old Thursday and spent the afternoon celebrating with her friends and family.

The highlight was when the police department joined in on the fun with a surprise parade around the Towers on Harrison Avenue where Taylor lives.

Even a fire truck got in on all the fun.

“It’s my birthday,” said Jewell Taylor. “I was born June 22, 1923, is the day I was born!”

Taylor was truly surprised by all the fuss, but couldn’t help but be carried away, that so many people were celebrating with her.

“It was really nice I wasn’t expecting anything like that anything,” said Taylor.

Jewel told NewsChannel 7 she is doing great at her age and says she’ll be here again next year. She is waiting to see what they come up with to celebrate her 101st birthday.

