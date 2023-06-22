JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 50 drug traffickers have been arrested in Operation Agua Azul, the largest drug bust in Jackson County history.

The suspects are accused of selling, trafficking and possessing large amounts of illegal drugs throughout the tri-state area.

Officials say within the 20-month investigation many individuals were distributing narcotics and selling them to citizens within the community.

Since the beginning of the investigation, large amounts of narcotics have been seized including 41 kilograms of methamphetamine, 6.6 kilograms of cocaine, 2.1 kilograms of crack cocaine, more than half a kilogram of heroin and oxycodone, multiple grams of MDMA and LSD, several pounds of marijuana and approximately 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the amount of fentanyl seized is enough to do serious damage.

“2.5 kilograms of fentanyl is enough to kill 1.3 million people and that’s roughly six percent of the population of Florida,” said Edenfield.

Edenfield says since being elected as sheriff his goal has always been to combat the drug problem in his community.

“If you suffer from a drug addiction, we want to help you, but if you choose to sell illegal narcotics on our street, we’re coming after you,” he said.

The investigation has been a partnership between several agencies from local, state and federal levels including U.S. Attorney Jason Coody, DEA Resident Agent in Charge Pedro Guzman, the Florida Highway Patrol, the United States Marshal Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Panama City DEA, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, Sneads Police Department and Chattahoochee Police Department.

The investigation is only in its beginning stages and many more arrests are on the way. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews says the best way to beat the drug problem is as a team.

“What we’re dealing with don’t realize county lines or even state lines, so we don’t either,” said Crews, “We cross county lines and even state lines. This involves part of south Alabama and a widespread part of the Florida panhandle.”

