Local Power Lifting Teenager is “Re-Racking” the National Record Books

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “When I was 17 I broke the a squat record, the national record. And now when I’m 18 and I broke the bench record.”

That’s 18 year old Layton Petty, excuse me, that’s 18 year old, 2 time national powerlifting record holder, Layton Petty.

As in the past May, he competed at the Summer Slam PL meet in Fort Walton Beach and set the national bench record for 18-19 years olds in the 275 .lb weight class at 440 pounds

But Layton says the accolades aren’t his favorite thing about the sport.

“I just really enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships that you kind of built with powerlifting. You can field a lot of brotherships and brotherhood through this sport because it’s just very welcoming I would say.”

As you can tell, Layton’s a man of the people, he loves forming friendships, just ask basically anyone at his gym. But there’s something he loves even more than lifting and friends... his mom and that was never more apparent then when he started helping her at her waffle shop way back in middle school.

“I’ve actually been working with my mom, since 8th grade. I always felt it was my job as her son to help her as much as I could. I think that’s every little boys dream when they have a mom they really love, is to take care of her. Regardless of whether it be money or anything you can do man. I didn’t mind the job either, it was something that, I felt like I was at home just surrounded by craziness at the same time.”

But you can’t stay a waffle shop cashier forever, and for Layton his future goals... are pretty weighty.

“My goal since I started has been a 2000 pound total, but I’ll just see wherever the journey takes me. I don’t know what’s in plan for me, it’s just ultimately like, I don’t know, but would I like to be #1 eventually, yes.”

That 2,000 .lb goal, not too far way. Currently Layton has the second highest total weight lifted, in history, for someone under 20, 1,712 pounds. Just two years and 288 pounds to go.

The incredible feats don’t stop in the gym, Layton graduated from Rutherford high as a junior, he took this last year off but is applying to go to school this fall to study cyber- security.

