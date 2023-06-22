More scattered storms ahead for today in NWFL

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a fairly quiet start after a morning batch of storms moved through the coast, finishing up on the Forgotten Coast this morning. We’ll see a return of afternoon storms today, most of which will be inland in otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday as any more rains over already saturated soils could lead toward minor flooding in prone areas.

Dress comfortably for another warm and humid day. It’s a sultry steam bath on the coast this morning in the mid 70s, with low 70s inland. Most of us will get the day started on the drier side with partly cloudy skies allowing us to warm into the mid 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland by lunch. We’ll have a heat index in the low 90s this afternoon.

That heat and humidity, plus our stalled out front still in place, will foster storm development mainly inland where it’s hotter and the air is more unstable this afternoon. Some storms that develop inland may be able to push close to the coast by the end of the afternoon or evening. But most of the day on the coast will be dry with partly sunny skies after the morning storms wrap up off the Forgotten Coast.

Our unsettled pattern is finally breaking down heading into the weekend. We’ll get back to a more typical afternoon scattered storm chance by Friday and see those afternoon storms turn fewer and further between over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon storms returning to mainly inland areas; only a few stray showers may reach the coast late in the day or evening after some early morning storms. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more typical afternoon sea breeze storm chance on Friday with fewer afternoon storms around, mainly inland over the weekend.

