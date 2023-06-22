Postal worker collapses, dies while working during excessive heat warning

Officials in Texas say a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier died earlier this week while on the...
Officials in Texas say a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier died earlier this week while on the job.(AP Photo/John Minchillo | File image)
By KWTX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - A Postal Service worker has died in Texas while delivering mail during an excessive heat warning.

KWTX reports that 66-year-old Eugene Gates died on Tuesday while out working for the U.S. Postal Service.

Gates reportedly collapsed in the front yard of a home, and a neighbor performed CPR on him. However, the 66-year-old did not survive.

The agency shared the following statement:

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered yesterday involving a Lakewood Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

The Lakewood area is a neighborhood located about eight miles outside of downtown Dallas.

According to the National Weather Service, the Dallas-Fort Worth area was under an excessive heat warning on Tuesday as the heat index was as high as 112 degrees.

No further information was immediately released.

