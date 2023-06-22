Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach

Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach(Gray Media)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department reported a fatal water incident behind the Flamingo Motel Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m. to find a PCB Beach Safety lifeguard actively rescuing a female from the Gulf of Mexico. She was successfully brought to the shore, but they discovered her boyfriend was still in the water. He had attempted to rescue his girlfriend and was unaccounted for.

Officials said bystanders in the area noticed the man floating in the water and pulled him to shore. The victim was unresponsive and life-saving measures were started.

The victim, a man from Decatur, Tennessee, 47, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is not being identified at this time.

Officials say double red flags were flying at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
A man is in custody after deputies say he attempted to break into a farm’s property.
Man arrested for attempted burglary
Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a...
VIDEO: Man chased down by deputies after refusing to get out of Gulf in PCB
Panama City Police tells us traffic in that area is being diverted. If your morning commute...
Downed powerlines in Panama City caused by crash
It’s been one year since a large house party took place at a home in Watercolor, with more than...
Case closed for Watercolor house party, no arrests made

Latest News

blue mtn beach drowning
Man in critical condition after near-drowning at Blue Mountain Beach
Midlife Battle Cry Book Signing
Organizing with the family on NewsChannel 7 Today
Cleaning up for Sweet Summertime