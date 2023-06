PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Some scattered storms are forecast to continue into Friday as a stalled front begins to depart from the Panhandle leaving Saturday and Sunday with less rain and more summer like conditions. High temperatures close to 90 degrees remain to be the trend throughout the week with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees.

