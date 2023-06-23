4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
new airlines coming to ecp
Northwest Florida Airport has big plans
blue mtn beach drowning
Man in critical condition after being pulled from rough waters at Blue Mountain Beach
More than 50 people arrested in Operation Agua Azul, largest drug bust in Jackson County history
Largest drug bust in Jackson County history

Latest News

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted on nine counts of aggravated murder for the June 15 deaths of...
GRAPHIC: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by father, prosecutor says
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court allows a Biden policy to take effect focusing deportations on public safety risks
FILE - Sheldon Harnick accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the Theatre...
Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick who created ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ dies at 99
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration