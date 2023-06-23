Bay County Animal Control gives tips on animal hurricane preparation

Bay County Animal Control offers ways that you can prepare your pets for the next hurricane.
Bay County Animal Control offers ways that you can prepare your pets for the next hurricane.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Animal Shelter is offering tips to help you prepare better for the next hurricane.

Protecting yourself and your loved ones can be challenging during these destructive storms, especially as a pet owner.

While evacuating, many are unable to stay connected with their animals.

The animal shelter suggests that pet owners should start preparing now versus when things tend to get hectic, before a storm.

Putting together a hurricane prep bag for your animal ahead of time or filling an animal carrier with the things they need will allow for a smoother evacuation.

Micro-chipping is also highly recommended by the shelter.

A microchip will allow the Bay County Animal Shelter to reunite you with your pet more efficiently if you get separated.

The shelter will give more hurricane preparation tips this Saturday at Zollie Young Dog Park.

The hurricane readiness event will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Micro-chipping for your pets will not be available at the event, but chipping is always available at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day, except Sundays and Wednesdays.

.

