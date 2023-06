PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes guest came all the way from Maryland. Singer/Songwriter Eli Lev played three of his original songs; ‘Chasing Daylight’, ‘Anywhere We Go’, and ‘Vacation’. Lev describes his music as a mix of pop, jazz, and other genres.

Check out Eli’s upcoming shows at his website here.

