PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Veterans Support Line is launching a Coffee with a Vet program in Panama City.

The first one will take place at the Waffle Shop on July 5th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information about the program or the support line watch the interview attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.