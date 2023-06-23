Friday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well, the rain chances decrease as we head into our weekend with a 20% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures remain hot and muggy with high temperatures near 90 degrees and high dew points, making the feels like temperatures approach 100. More summer like conditions return as we head into the work week on Monday and Tuesday with 30-40% chances of rain. That begins to clear up on Wednesday, however the hot and humid conditions remain with feels like conditions close to 105 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

