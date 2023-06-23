The heat cranks up into the weekend with smaller rain chances

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s going to shape up a bit active on radar again this morning for areas along and south of Hwy20 on down to the coast where we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms early on. Otherwise, we’ll see a transition into inland scattered storms in the afternoon. They’ll be very hit or miss and rather short-lived today if you catch one or two.

It’s warm and sultry out the door this morning. A regular steam bath on the coast, to a classic warm and humid feel inland. Dress comfortably. Highs today reach the upper 80s on the coast to near 90 inland with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

The front that’s been plaguing NWFL with likely rain chances finally starts to weaken today and into the weekend. However, daytime heating and the sea breeze plus the weak front will still lead toward scattered rain chances for today.

They’ll be fewer and further between on Saturday and Sunday with more mostly to partly sunny conditions throughout the day. If we were to catch one over the weekend, it’d be very small and short-lived on the coast in the morning and inland in the afternoon.

The heat cranks up even more over the weekend with highs pushing the low 90s inland to upper 80s on the coast with a heat index well up to 100°. Take it easy doing any strenuous activity outdoors, drink plenty of water, take breaks, and seek shade.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with scattered showers or storms around and south of Hwy20 in the morning, then inland in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s with a feels like temperature in the mid to upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a drier weekend ahead with most of your days mostly to partly sunny and very hot and humid.

