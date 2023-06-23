Join the WONDERful team at the WonderWorks Job Fair

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wander into a wonderful job at WonderWorks Panama City Beach.

Visit the whimsical upside-down house located off Front Beach Road for their job fair happening Saturday, June 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There are several open positions in the areas of attractions, admissions, food/beverage, and more. On the spot interviews will be given during the job fair.

For anyone who can’t make the fair, check out an online application here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
Panama City-made Bug Ball traps flies.
Panama City-made “Bug Ball” hits shelves nation-wide
new airlines coming to ecp
Northwest Florida Airport has big plans
More than 50 people arrested in Operation Agua Azul, largest drug bust in Jackson County history
Largest drug bust in Jackson County history

Latest News

Join the WONDERful team at the WonderWorks Job Fair
Gulf World Marine Institute is educating kids on marine life with a hands-on approach.
Summertime Learning at Gulf World Vet Camp
Summertime Learning at Gulf World Vet Camp
Getting organized with Lo Maintenance Living on NewsChannel 7 Today
Organizing with the family on this Sweet Summertime