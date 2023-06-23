Join the WONDERful team at the WonderWorks Job Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wander into a wonderful job at WonderWorks Panama City Beach.

Visit the whimsical upside-down house located off Front Beach Road for their job fair happening Saturday, June 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There are several open positions in the areas of attractions, admissions, food/beverage, and more. On the spot interviews will be given during the job fair.

For anyone who can’t make the fair, check out an online application here.

