Nationwide sheriff coalition calls on federal government for border crisis help

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 90 sheriffs have formed a coalition as a call to action for the federal government to do more when it comes to what Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who is leading the initiative calls the Biden Border Crisis.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford is among those on board with the effort.

“There’s the drug issue. There’s the immigration issue and it could be fixed by the federal government, but there’s just no political will to do so,” said Ford.

Officials say cartel and gang members continue to bring in illegal drugs and weapons across the border and into local and neighboring communities.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews is also standing in solidarity.

“It’s our belief because of what’s going on at our southern border it’s basically flooded the market in the United States and when I say that that means it’s a supply and demand,” Crews said. “So, we have a huge supply like we’ve never seen before of the illegal drugs again because the border being wide open like it is.”

During the 2022 Fiscal year, encounters at the Southwest Border hit record numbers and encounters in fiscal year 2023 are nearly 20 percent higher than in 2022.

Officials say along with record-high encounters come large amounts of Cocaine, Methamphetamine and even Fentanyl.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says he and his team recently seized a dangerous amount of Fentanyl in Operation Agua Azul, the largest drug operation in Jackson County history.

“2.5 kilograms of fentanyl is enough to kill 1.3 million people and that’s roughly six percent of the population of Florida,” said Edenfield.

The Sheriff Coalition includes several county sheriffs from Florida including Gulf, Lee and Franklin counties, and even sheriffs from across America including states like California, North Carolina, Illinois, Wisconsin, Maryland, Oregon, New York and Pennsylvania.

Sheriff Ford says the coalition is a cry for help and he hopes that something will be done to help bring law and order back to the streets.

“I’ve said time and time again that the federal government needs to do their job and effectively contain the issue at the southwest border, so these drugs aren’t coming across the border,” he said. “seventy-thousand Americans died from opioid overdoses last year.”

The coalition is calling on other law enforcement agencies to join the effort.

