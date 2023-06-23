Parking issues in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parking pains in Panama City Beach. With more people coming to our area, there is a need for more parking.

Thursday’s Beach city council members approved extending the date of the Front Beach road parking study.

It essentially means the city is doing a parking space count identifying what type of parking is needed, how much and where.

It’s also looking into ways to ease congestion in the city.

“Our residents have been asking for more parking access at the access points so this would be a way to help our residents as well,” said Mary Coburn, beach council member.

The original study began in October of last year and was set to end this month. Now they are extending it to August of next year.

City officials say they want to make sure the peak of the season is included, to get an accurate count.

