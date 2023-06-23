Parking issues in Panama City Beach

parking pains
parking pains(Marisa Gjuraj)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parking pains in Panama City Beach. With more people coming to our area, there is a need for more parking.

Thursday’s Beach city council members approved extending the date of the Front Beach road parking study.

It essentially means the city is doing a parking space count identifying what type of parking is needed, how much and where.

It’s also looking into ways to ease congestion in the city.

“Our residents have been asking for more parking access at the access points so this would be a way to help our residents as well,” said Mary Coburn, beach council member.

The original study began in October of last year and was set to end this month. Now they are extending it to August of next year.

City officials say they want to make sure the peak of the season is included, to get an accurate count.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
A new scam trend is hitting Florida
A man is in custody after deputies say he attempted to break into a farm’s property.
Man arrested for attempted burglary
Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a...
VIDEO: Man chased down by deputies after refusing to get out of Gulf in PCB
Panama City Police tells us traffic in that area is being diverted. If your morning commute...
Downed powerlines in Panama City caused by crash
It’s been one year since a large house party took place at a home in Watercolor, with more than...
Case closed for Watercolor house party, no arrests made

Latest News

Panama City-made Bug Ball traps flies.
Panama City-made “Bug Ball” hits shelves nation-wide
SeeLife 2 reveal
jewel taylor 100 bday
Bay County woman gets a special surprise for her 100th birthday
100-year-old birthday celebration