Several animals available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking for your forever best friend, why not make a stop at one of the local animal shelters.

“We have about 12 cats, 8 that are available and some that we have to get vetted before they are available. Then we have a bunch of dogs, we have some puppies that will be coming available in the next three weeks we have dogs that are available that range from 6 months to 8 years old,” Cortny Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter said.

Turner said the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter is housing more than 50 animals right now, which can be a lot for the shelter.

“It just seems like a lot of people are dumping their dogs and cats. This one and the other three along this line were actually abandoned in a kitty box just down the road from here,” Turner said.

When someone dumps their dog or cat turner said they have to keep them longer to make sure they are okay.

“An available animal is so much easier to get adopted than one that is unavailable and has to go through a process,” Turner said.

If you are unsure if you are able to care for your pet there are different avenues you can take to find it a new home, but a shelter should be your last resort option.

“The best thing to do is see if you have a family member that might be available to watch your animal for a while. Situations don’t always last. So you might be in a poor season for a month or two and then you are going to want your dog or cat back. So try to find somebody who might be able to help you. There are always rescues. I mean we have a list of rescues that I try to give people because the shelter should be a last resort,” Turner said.

Turner also is urging the public not to drop off a sick or injured pet at the shelter.

“Take it to the vet do the right thing don’t just drop it here because we cannot keep sick or injured animals. We do not have a vet on staff so we end up having to take them to the vet ourselves or worst case we have to euthanize them because there is not much we can do for them,” Turner said.

If you are interested in adopting one of the animals at the shelter they are open every day of the week except for Wednesdays and Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.