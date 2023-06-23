Summertime Learning at Gulf World Vet Camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gather around ladies and gentlemen, we are going to Gulf World for Vet Camp!

Gulf World Marine Park offers three camps for the months of June and July.

Education Manager Jennifer Maynard said, “We have our Vet Camp going on today. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we have our Dolphin Day Camp, and on Monday through Thursday of each week we have Sea Camp, which is a four-day camp.”

Now if you are thinking what I am thinking, then we are thinking what goes on at Vet Camp

“During Vet Camp they get to hang out with our vet for a few hours. During the day, they get to watch the vet do procedures and ask any questions. They also get to do a mock surgery and an necropsy and things like that,” said Maynard.

The kids also get to attend all of the shows at Gulf World.

While the shows performing with the animals are cool, the things that shock kids the most is the information they gather while walking around.

Some pretty cool sights I saw while visiting were the skin of an 11-foot albino burmese python and baleen from a bowhead whale, which can get up to 14 feet.

One graphic that always gets surprised faces is the size comparison of a bowhead whale shown next to an adult elephant and then a six-foot human.

Maynard said, “I love the aha moments. When they see the big piece of baleen that we have from the bowhead whale, and they see how big it is compared to an elephant. Their eyes just light up.”

Maynard said the kids love the little things they wouldn’t normally get to experience like seeing the stingray’s teeth and being able to feel them without being bitten.

While Maynard said she loves teaching the kids fun facts about the animals, she says it’s important to teach them to love the animals and the Earth. “In order to care about our Earth and the animals here, you have to know about them. So, teaching them and teaching them to be good stewards of our Earth and the animals that live here with us is just very important to me.”

